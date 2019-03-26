(WFSB) - Changes could soon be coming to our local craft breweries.
If you're a beer drinker, the change is to your benefit.
Connecticut residents might be able to buy more beer.
Two organizations are coming together, agreeing to increase the limit on how much beer people can buy.
Connecticut Beer Wholesalers Association and the Connecticut Brewer’s Guild agreed to the new limit.
They signed a letter and it was sent to the General Assembly.
Now, they need lawmakers to change the current law.
When it comes to craft breweries, Connecticut has more than 80 of them.
But buying your favorite beer has a limit.
“A lot of breweries are small and midsize and they're looking to grow and unfortunately right now they're turning away sales,” said Phil Pappas, Connecticut Brewer’s Guild.
Phil Pappas, the executive director of the Connecticut Brewer’s Guild has been working to change that.
Recently, Pappas and the Connecticut Beer Wholesalers Association agreed to set a new limit on how much beer a customer can take home.
“What it really means for our breweries is more flexibility in their business and be able to provide more beer directly to the consumer,” said Pappas.
The current law is 2.4 gallons per person.
If this bill passes, customers could take home 9 gallons or three cases of 16-ounce cans.
“In CT, you have an older set of laws and really puts a lot of restraints on growth for a company like this, especially for products that have a fragile lifespan,” said Sean O’Neill, Co-founder of Tribus Beer Company.
For local breweries, they hope the law changes because they feel businesses will benefit.
“We hope the law and ceiling could get lifted, in order to create a healthy, organic growth like us and others in CT,” said Pappas.
The Connecticut Beer Wholesalers Association says they're looking forward to working with lawmakers on this.
This still needs to be voted on in the House and Senate.
If it does pass, it could take effect July 1st.
