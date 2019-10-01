HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Several new laws went into effect on Tuesday, including one that creates more leniency for some juveniles accused of stealing cars.
Connecticut has seen a rise on car thefts by teens in recent years.
Starting on Tuesday, juveniles can have their charges dropped if they complete a new diversionary program. It’s supposed to teach young adults to stay out of trouble, similar to programs that exist in juvenile and adult courts.
Critics say those other programs already in place offer help for substance abuse or other problems. When it comes to car thefts, they want to see penalties.
When accused of these charges, juveniles can take advantage of the new program, and if the program is complete the charges can be dropped.
Lawmakers have been looking to prevent incidents like one when a Hartford woman was hit and killed by a minor driving a stolen car.
“Diversionary programs were added to try to cut down and teach kids not to steal,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora.
How the program works is that a juvenile defendant has to apply for the program within ten days of making a plea. The judge will then decide whether to place the young adult into the program.
That program can last up to six months and the charges can be dismissed if the defendant completes the program. The program is not open to those who have already completed it once, or those accused of more serious crimes.
Some critics are saying this is not enough.
“I was never an advocate for throwing kids in jail, but you have to have something in place to stop them from doing the actions that they’re doing,” said Chief James Cetran, Wethersfield Police Department.
The program is similar to other diversionary programs that already exist.
Cetran says those other programs offer counseling for substance abuse, anger management, and other issues. He says for car thefts, the juvenile court system needs penalties.
Representative Vincent Candelora agrees with Cetran.
“You want diversionary programs to help rehabilitate people if there is criminal activity, but bottom line, there has to be consequences for people’s actions,” Candelora said.
Channel 3 reached out to House and Senate Democrats, but received no comment.
Another new law on Tuesday seals records when cases are transferred from juvenile to adult court. The law also means the public can’t watch cour proceedings.
The law is retroactive, sealing records of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel. The Supreme Court vacated Skakel’s 2002 murder conviction for the 1975 death of Martha Moxley. Skakel was a minor at the time.
Under the new law, records only become public after a conviction, but Candelora said the public has an interest in open courts.
“I think we need to pay attention to why we have the transparency in our laws and governmental process, including our courts,” Candelora said.
One other notable law involved police body cameras. Departments that use the device now have 96 hours to share videos whenever the public makes a request.
