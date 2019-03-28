HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Getting a head start on education is a no brainer!
But time and time again, early learning centers are losing qualified teachers.
The teachers at Growing Tree Early Learning develop bonds you wouldn’t imagine.
Melanie Gonzalez is the head teacher of the toddler two room.
“You grow attached to them you want to stay with them. You want to help them as you move forward,” said Gonzalez.
After months of seeing her students grow, she’s taking a new job at a public school.
“You go into public schools and they’re able, teachers are able to get way more than what teachers are able to get at early learning centers so yeah I feel very much forgotten,” said Gonzalez.
The YWCA Director of Early Learning Jill Marini says they run in to this problem often, recruiting and retaining qualified teachers for early education.
“They do amazing work. They do individual lesson plans, learning activities, they document children’s growth, they provide parents with assessments, so they should be well compensated for that,” said Marini.
This is why support is growing for a couple bills in the legislature right now.
One of them talks about teacher’s pay and the other is a loan forgiveness program.
“If a teacher didn’t have to pay that much in student loans that would greatly affect her quality of life and be able to put more money in her pocket and allow her to do something she’s passionate about,” said Marini.
All without hurting the bottom line for families.
In Connecticut, childcare costs about $14,000 per year.
While Gonzalez will soon be taking off, she says her time with the toddlers prepared her for a job with the district.
“It was hard because I wasn’t sure if I should or not because I love my kids. I loved working here,” said Gonzalez.
