NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain is asking water customers to take voluntary conservation measures as a result of the drought the state continues to face.
Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Wednesday a "water supply drought watch" for the city.
Stewart said because of the limited rainfall over the past few months, water levels in the city's reservoirs fell below 57 percent capacity.
She said the city is notifying the public of the situation and suggesting voluntary actions to be taken by residents to reduce their use by 10 percent, which has already been enacted in several Connecticut communities.
“Well it didn’t rain, or at least not as much as we had hoped” Stewart said. “It’s time for us to move into the next phase of our conservation plan and do all that we can to preserve our water resources. I want to reiterate that this is still a voluntary effort, but we need everybody’s help to conserve where they can. We certainly do not want to have to move beyond this stage if it’s avoidable.”
New Britain Water Utility customers can reduce their water usage by watering lawns and gardens at night, wash vehicles at car washes that recycle their water, running appliances such as washing machines at full capacity, taking shorter showers, taking showers rather than baths, quickly repairing any leaks, and notifying the city of any leaks in roadways or lawns within its service area.
