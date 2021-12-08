NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A New Britain-based company is changing hands.
Officials with the hardware and tools manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker, formerly known as Stanley Works, announced that most of its security assets have been sold to the security company Securitas AB for $3.2 billion in cash.
Securitas AB will also acquire Stanley Black & Decker's commercial electronic healthcare security business lines as part of the deal.
The business's projected revenue stream for the year is expected to exceed over $1.5 billion.
In a statement, James Loree, the CEO of Stanley Black & Decker, issued a statement on the sale:
"The sale of Security is consistent with our commitment to generating substantial shareholder value and allows us to sharpen our strategic focus on growing our core businesses while also returning capital to investors through a significant share buyback. This transaction is a result of our active approach to portfolio management, and the attractive valuation we received reflects the investments we made in transforming our Security business over the last several years. The business is well positioned for ongoing growth within Securitas, a global leader in the security industry. On behalf of the entire Stanley Black & Decker organization, I want to thank our Security team members for their valuable contributions over the years."
Stanley Black & Decker's board of directors approved the sale and it's expected to go through during the first half of 2022.
However, the timing of the sale is contingent on receiving regulatory approvals and customer closing conditions.
Securitas AB President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist said:
"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Stanley Security and are confident that we will form a winning team. Together, we will be perfectly placed to deliver outstanding expertise and potential for innovation which will create extraordinary opportunities not only for our shareholders, but for our colleagues and our hundreds of thousands of customers around the world."
