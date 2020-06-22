NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Bees on Monday announced the dates and start times for the team’s updated 2020 Futures League of Collegiate Baseball schedule.
The Bees will open their regular season on July 2 with a 6:35 p.m. game against the Worcester Bravehearts at New Britain Stadium.
The Bees return to the field follows the season’s original May 28 start, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
General admission tickets will be limited to 25 percent of the ballpark’s 6,146-person capacity and can be purchased on a first-come, first serve basis by clicking here. All tickets will be just $7 and parking will be free.
The Bees will be operating New Britain Stadium following a COVID-19 safety plan that can be viewed here, after receiving permission from City of New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, and the city’s health director, Sergio Lupo. All parties worked in a coordinated effort with, and under the guidelines provided by, the State of Connecticut. Mr. Lupo will be on hand to throw out the first pitch on opening night, signaling New Britain’s official return to the baseball field.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to provide the community of Central Connecticut with an affordable, family entertainment option this summer,” said Brad Smith, general manager, New Britain Bees. “We appreciate the spirit of partnership the City has shown during this process and are excited to be able to be part of the healing of our region as we all try to get back to enjoying recreational time with family and friends again.”
The complete schedule for the Bees can be found here.
