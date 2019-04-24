NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Bees baseball team is ready for its season.
The last of the team's spring training games happens Wednesday night.
That's when the media and fans will be given a look at the team.
It's happening at New Britain Stadium.
The game against the CT Twilight League starts at 6 p.m.
Gates open an hour beforehand.
General admission tickets will be complimentary for it, the team confirmed.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase. However, no outside food or beverage will be allowed inside the ballpark.
Opening Day for the New Britain Bees is April 26 in Bridgewater, NJ against the Somerset Patriots.
Their first home game is May 3, also against the Patriots, at 6:35 p.m.
More information can be found on the Bees' website here.
