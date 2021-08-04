NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – It’s a double-header for the New Britain Bees on Wednesday.
The Bees will take on the Silver Knights at 4:30 p.m. and then again at 6:35 p.m.
Both games will be streaming on the Channel 3 Streaming News App, which can be found on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
