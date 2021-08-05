Eyewitness News reporter goes one-on-one with the New Britain Bees ahead of their match up against the Bravehearts.

NB Bees.jpg

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The New Britain Bees take on the Worcester Bravehearts  Thursday evening.

The New Britain Bees are ready to take the field again.

The game is set to kick off at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The New Britain Bees are ready to take on the Worcester Bravehearts.

It will be streaming live on the Channel 3 Streaming News App, which can be found on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

