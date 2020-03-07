NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A local beverage company out of New Britain released a new green colored soda that is causing a stir on social media.
On Saturday morning, Avery's Soda announced that their newest lime-orange flavor, Coronavirus Cocktail, is only available for a limited amount of time.
"Some folks think our latest flavor is in poor taste, but everyone who tries it says it pastes pretty good," the beverage company said.
Although most of the feedback is positive, one person chimed in and said, "people are dying. this joke is in poor taste".
At the bottom of the post, Avery's Soda asked that people wash their hands.
The company was founded in the summer of 1904 by Sherman F. Avery, according to their website.
Located at 520 Corbin Avenue, they bottle and small-batch craft soda in 35 flavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.