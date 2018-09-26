NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Some New Britain city leaders fear when people hear the name Paul Manafort they think about Paul Manafort Junior, Trump’s former campaign chairman, who is currently in prison.
They fear they aren’t thinking about his dad, the 3-term New Britain mayor, Paul Manafort Senior.
As a result, they want to change the name of a road honoring Manafort Senior.
Town council voted to approve the change but the mayor plans to veto the proposal which means this name blame game is far from finished.
On Wednesday night, in a heated public meeting, a major piece of a three-time New Britain mayor’s legacy may have taken a big step towards being erased.
In a 9 to 6 tally, council members voted to change the name of Paul Manafort Sr. Drive.
The decision stems from primarily because when most people hear the name Paul Manafort they likely think of Manafort Senior’s son, Paul Manafort Junior.
He is the former chairman of the Trump campaign who is in jail after being found guilty of eight financial crimes in August.
The father paying for the sins of his son doesn’t sit well with some members of the public who attended the hearing.
“Why should be in any way in any way whatsoever be affiliated with his son’s problems,” said Nicholas Denigris.
But others disagree.
Patricia Karwoski disliked Manafort Senior anyway and is happy the majority of council members voted to honor Ebenezer Bassett, Central Connecticut State University’s first African American graduate.
She believes he is worthier of the honor than Manafort Senior.
“There are many great heroes the beauty wonder and integrity of this city. He does not do that,” said Karwoski.
The name change is far from a guarantee.
As New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart stated, now the issue will come to her desk where she plans to veto it.
The council would then need ten votes for an override.
So, council members are still arguing over whether this sign and a big piece of Paul Manafort Senior’s legacy should be erased.
“We need to stop it and we need to move on with the business of the city of New Britain and not have to deal with people driving by and saying, ‘Paul Manafort Drive, that’s a joke it’s an embarrassment,’” said Carlo Carlozzi, city council member.
“The one who’s on trial is his son so his father has nothing to do with it if it wasn’t for his son we would have never have brought this up,” said Wilfredo Pabon, city council member.
Stewart has ten days to veto the proposal.
(2) comments
Political correctness running wild. Grow up you fools.
The town council should get on with the business of New Britain instead of petty issues. What a waste of time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.