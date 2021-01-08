NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A couple was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in New Britain that happened on Christmas Eve.
Police said they charged 35-year-old Jackeline Ruiz Rosario and her boyfriend, 42-year-old Luis Flores for the incident.
According to police, Richard Christenson, 59, suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital after being struck as a pedestrian on Columbus Boulevard on Dec. 24.
Rosario and Flores fled the scene.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for the couple on Wednesday.
Rosario was charged with evading responsibility causing death.
Flores was charged with interfering with an investigation, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.
Investigators said they are still looking into the case.
Anyone with information is asked contact New Britain police at 860-826-3071. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to 860-826-3199.
