OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday was a victorious day for a family from Pakistan, who has been taking sanctuary in a church in Old Lyme.
Malik Naveed Bin Rehman and Zahida Altaf have lived in the U.S. for over 18 years and own a small business in New Britain.
The couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Roniya, who was born in the U.S.
They are now able to return to their home and business after facing deportation.
"Thank you to all of you. We spent here seven months and we know it’s very hard but we know we can do that because of you guys," Altaf said.
Immigration officials said they will let the couple and their daughter stay in Connecticut while they appeal deportation orders.
The couple came here from Pakistan in 2000, but have been unable to extend their visa's.
They said because of an error made by their attorney, they were slated to be deported in March, until the Congregational Church of Old Lyme offered sanctuary.
Senator Richard Blumenthal has been supporting the family over the last year and said the couple deserves to stay in Connecticut because they are the personification of the American dream.
A Pakistani couple selling Italian food in little Poland, seeking sanctuary in a Congregationalist church, formed by Connecticut yankees, only in America,” Blumenthal said.
