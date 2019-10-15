NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain Democrat running for city council has come under fire for expletive comments he made on social media.
Antonio Tee Lavoy has been asked to resign after posting sexist and profane comments against Republican Mayor Erin Stewart.
Lavoy had made the comments on a picture of Mayor Stewart taken with a community activist that was posted on Facebook.
While Lavoy has apologized for making the comments, the Democratic Town Committee doesn’t feel it’s enough, and want him to resign.
"I immediately called Tee Lavoy to talk to him about it. He told me it was years ago. I told home he had to apologize,” said New Britain Democratic Town Committee Chair Bill Shortell.
He said it doesn't matter how long ago the comments were made, and after speaking with party members and candidates, “everybody agreed that we need to disassociate ourselves from him. That we no longer support him as a candidate for city council.”
Lavoy posted an apology on his Facebook page that said, “there is no excuse for my choice of words but I would like to say that I am truly sorry for my comments and those who were offended by it.”
Mayor Erin Stewart said "You're an individual who wants to serve our community, serve our city. You're putting yourself up to run for city council, and that's not the type of behavior we want. That's not the behavior we tolerate.”
Stewart has been attacked before but admits she has also made distasteful comments in the past.
"I can't even tell you what I was thinking 10 years ago. I was a kid,” Stewart said.
As for Lavoy's comments, Alden Russell lives across the street and is also running as a Republican for a town board.
He said, “it doesn't matter when it was made, it’s going to come back to you sooner or later."
It’s too late to take Lavoy's name off the ballot. He can resign, but if he chooses to keep running, he will not get any support from the Democratic party.
