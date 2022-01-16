(WFSB) – Recent overdose incidents at a Hartford school is causing schools across the state to consider having Narcan on hand.
Experts say Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.
One school district in New Britain is already working to equip their schools with Narcan.
According to the district, New Britain EMS will be preparing schools in their district by giving out supplies and training school staff.
“Training will begin with administrators, and eventually expand to teachers and the health curriculum,” the district says.
New Britain’s online Prevention Portal is a resource to help residents discuss the topic of substance abuse with their kids. You can be taken to that resource here.
