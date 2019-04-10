NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, hundreds of local fifth grade students in New Britain got a taste of campus life at Central Connecticut State University.
The special event Finish the Race was organized by the Ana Grace Project, which honors the memory of one of the Sandy Hook victims.
Ana's mother says she was inspired to help children look forward to their futures by seeing what college is like.
“It reminds them that not only can they come to college, but there will be people here who will love them and support them through the experience and that’s what we get to do,” said Nelba Marquez-Greene.
The students got to meet with student athletes and admissions staff.
Each child also receive a new pair of athletic shoes, thanks to Fleet Feet of West Hartford.
