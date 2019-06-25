NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A fire forced 12 people from a home in New Britain on Monday night.
The fire was reported on South Whiting Street just before 8:10 a.m.
Three families, including seven adults and five children were displaced.
The road was closed in the area while crews worked to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
