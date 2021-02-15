NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Officials in New Britain want to diversify their fire, police, and EMS departments.
A recruitment event took place on Monday where several potential new applicants showed up.
City officials in New Britain held a walk-through event at the police department to encourage local people to apply to be a first responder.
Official say their departments are lacking in skills like speaking Spanish.
Through fake virtual scenarios and information sessions, several local residents stopped by to learn what police, fire, and EMS officials go through and how residents can soon take part.
“I want to put myself in a position where I can be there for someone when no one else can be,” said Jonathan Rodriguez.
Jonathan Rodriguez lives in Hartford, but showed up seeking information on the police department. With his Spanish speaking skills and growing up in the area, Rodriguez says he can be a useful tool.
“If I bring my experience and they bring their experience, we build a stronger, more adaptable, and more responsive community that can build on those strengths and weaknesses,” Rodriguez said.
Elvis Galan also wants to be a first responder, and as a New Britain resident, he wants to build communication between his neighborhood and the city.
“The same way a pastor of a church reaches out to the community and they make the church feel calm and safe, that is what I want to do,” Galan said.
Chief of Police Christopher Chute says understanding city residents is a crucial part of the job, which is why being a New Britain resident is a plus when applying.
“We have a lot of Hispanic and Spanish speakers in New Britain. We need to represent that Middle Eastern population too. We don’t have any officers that are from the Middle Eastern region,” Chief Chute said.
Chief Chute says knowing a second language like Spanish or Arabic is a tool he needs to fight crime and assist victims.
“If I have an officer who speaks the language, it is easier for them to open up. Trust is a lot easier to build and I think that is the type of service we need to provide to the community,” Chief Chute said.
Officials add they are looking for about a dozen people for their police department, six in fire, and no limits on the emergency medical services.
To learn more about how to apply to fire, police or EMS department, click here.
