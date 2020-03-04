NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- It was a beautiful day to hit the golf course on Wednesday, and many players did just that.
Stanley Golf Course in New Britain officially opened for its 2020 season on Wednesday, with Mayor Erin Stewart kicking it all off.
“I was a little nervous, not sure at five/six months pregnant how swinging a club goes, but hey, I did alright, I hit down the middle,” she said Wednesday morning.
During the cold months, players are limited to the heated 19-bay driving range.
“But now you can actually get on the course. The line has been pretty long this morning with guys and gals coming in to play, so hopefully that means another successful season for us,” Stewart said.
The 27-championship hole course in New Britain was ‘cart path only’ on Wednesday because of recent rain.
“It's still a little soggy out there, but we'll take rain over snow any day,” Stewart said.
However, golfers were still enjoying it.
“Pretty good, great day to play golf, the weather is perfect,” said Ed Rosario, of Farmington.
“Just love coming here, great shape, always has been,” said Peter Palmer, from Newington.
Stewart added that the golf course is a tourist destination, and that they see people from all over the state.
“We're constantly making improvements to the course, so this year you'll see improvements to a couple of the holes, we've taken some trees down to make some holes maybe a little bit easier to play that we've gotten complaints about before,” she added.
Weather permitting, beginning Thursday, the course will open at 8 a.m. daily, first come, first serve.
