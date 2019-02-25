NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A New Britain High School student was one of two people killed in a weekend house fire, school officials confirmed.
Fire officials said the two young men were killed in the Elam Street on Sunday.
The victims have not yet been identified.
"One of the kids that died, it was my son’s best friend. He was going to graduate with my son this year so I just came here to pay my respects to the mom because I’m a mother too," said Glendalys Rodriguez of New Britain.
People who knew the victims stopped by the house on Monday morning.
The driveway of the home remained taped off on Monday morning.
At the high school, officials said grief counselors were on hand. Counselors were also at Satellite Careers Academy and Brookside School.
Firefighters were initially called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The report said people were trapped inside the home.
Chief Raul Ortiz of the New Britain Fire Department told Channel 3 that they made an aggressive attack from inside of the home for as long as they could.
However, the conditions became so bad that they were unable to get the two trapped men out.
Ortiz said four people in all lived at the thome, three of whom were there when the fire started.
Only one person made it out.
Monday, some students at the schools wore black to grieve the loss of their classmate.
"He knew his friend would’ve jumped out the window, but he couldn’t leave his autistic brother there because his oldest brother was autistic and that was the whole reason he was still there," Rodriguez said.
The fire marshal was on the scene on Monday morning.
Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire.
