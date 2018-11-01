NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain High School dismissed at 11:30 a.m. following rumors of violence.
The school was locked down Thursday morning following rumors of violence.
Mayor Erin Stewart said one involved a comment on social media.
School officials called it an offhand remark.
Stewart said it was posted to social media and because it was Halloween and children were out together, the rumor spread.
The comment alluded to changes coming to the high school that were taken out of context, Stewart said.
Police tracked the comment back to someone and interviewed that person. They said they found no credible threat.
However, when school started Thursday, one student heard another say he brought a weapon to school to protect himself just in case.
"[In all,] four students [were] involved in overhearing [a] classmate say they brought weapon to school to protect themselves in case something happened," Stewart posted to Twitter. "Lockdown called. Police currently interviewing."
A student ran to tell a teacher and the lockdown ensued.
The rumors led to an increased police presence at New Britain High School on Thursday.
"He texted back saying, 'mommy, everybody is in the room, locked down, nervous,'" said Mildred Neves, a grandparent.
The superintendent's office said police began investigating the incident on Wednesday.
A message from Superintendent Nancy Sarra was sent to parents.
"On Wednesday, we were made aware of a rumor that an act of violence was being planned for today [Thursday] at New Britain High School. The NBHS administrative team and officers from the New Britain Police Department immediately investigated the matter.
After speaking with a number of students and staff, we found that this rumor began with an offhand remark that was made by a student in the classroom. That remark was overheard by students and shared with others.
While the New Britain Police Department and the NBHS administrative team did not find the rumor to be credible, we take every report seriously. As such, there will be extra police presence at NBHS throughout the day on Thursday and beyond.
We want to thank the students who came forward to report this. Working together, we can ensure that our schools and community are safe."
School will resume on Friday as normal, but adult night classes on Thursday have been canceled.
The investigation is ongoing.
