NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Ocean State Job Lot in New Britain is closings its doors.
The company said Thursday it decided to not renew its lease at the New Brite Plaza on East Main Street.
“With five conveniently located Ocean State Job Lot stores between six and 12 miles away, we are confident that our loyal customers will be able to continue to easily shop our nearby stores,” the company said in a statement.
The business is expected to close on July 7.
Employees from the New Britain store are being offered jobs at the nearest locations of their choosing.
