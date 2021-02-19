NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Britain is launching a new campaign after the community has voiced concerns about drivers speeding in residential and high traffic areas.
Operation Safe Travels was launched earlier this month, and the mayor believes the effort is working.
Police are mainly ticketing drivers who aren't following the law, but turns out, they're seeing much more.
In first week of enforcement they've already made an arrest.
Police have been patrolling areas like Corbin Avenue in New Britain more often, as well as other problem spots.
Corbin Ave is a high-traveled street, and people who frequent it know drivers don’t always obey the law.
The city started Operation Safe Travels in an effort to crack down on those speeding, and running lights and stop signs.
“There's not a week that goes by that we don't receive complaints from people complaining about speeding on their perspective streets,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.
Those community concerns are why the effort was launched.
“We are talking residential neighborhoods too. We're not talking just main thoroughfares. It's causing accidents and problems within these neighborhoods, with people that are extremely careless,” Stewart said.
In the first week of Operation Safe Travels, police have given out 57 traffic tickets and 19 verbal warnings.
Additionally, one person was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and seven others were issued misdemeanor summons. One driver even refused to stop for police.
“We need to do what we can to combat it, put a stop to it, and let people know you're not going to be able to drive like that in town here without being ticketed for it,” Stewart said.
Some residents say they're all for it.
New Britain is using local dollars from grants that they have through the police department set for making an effort to improve the quality of life for residents.
