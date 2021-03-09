NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The City of New Britain is launching "New Britain Recovers."
The new program brings together several social service organizations to help fight homelessness, addiction, and other issues.
New Britain recovers joins the city’s opioid task force, homelessness plan, and local prevention council.
The coalition is hoping to make it easier and more efficient to get people the help they need.
"We created a more efficient and effective group that is now a one stop shop and can provide services in a much more holistic approach to our community,” said Mayor Erin Stwart.
More information can be found on the program’s website here.
