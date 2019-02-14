NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- After mulling over a law that would limit the use of plastic bags at businesses, the New Britain Common Council passed a measure Wednesday night that would do just that.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart took to Facebook Thursday morning, saying the law would institute a “hefty fine” if stores don’t abide by it within six months.
City councilman Carlo Carlozzi, who is spearheading the proposal, said bags are bad for the environment, and take hundreds of years to biodegrade into tiny particles and are a blight on the city.
“They end up in the city streets, they end up in the city parks, they end up in our ponds, our lakes, they end up in our lawns, they end up everywhere, and they're life span is forever,” Carlozzi said.
On Facebook Thursday, Stewart was looking for the public to weigh in on the decision, asking if she should sign off on the proposal.
She asked “What do you think about this? How would this affect you? Do you think it should be a choice, rather than being forced?”
If the plan moves forward, retailers would also begin charging a $0.10 fee on paper bags to encourage folks to being reusable bags to the store.
