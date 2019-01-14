NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Britain is accused of fracturing the skull of a 3-year-old child.
Police said Frank Alexander Santiago, 24, became upset with the girl and caused the child's head to hit the ground.
The child suffered extensive internal and external injuries, according to police.
They began investigating on Jan. 10 after the child was brought to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford. It was reported to them as a case of possible abuse.
The injuries apparently happened the day before and the girl's family initially sought treatment at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.
Because if the severity of the injuries, the child was transferred to Connecticut Children's.
Police learned that Santiago was the sole caregiver of the child at the time of the incident.
He turned himself in to police on Sunday and was served with an arrest warrant.
Santiago was charged with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.
He is being held on a $750,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
