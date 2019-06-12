NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old.
On Monday, police arrested 27-year-old Lazaro Alonso Centeno-Delgado and charged him with illegal sexual contact with victim under 16, and first-degree sexual assault.
Police said the assault happened about six months ago and the victim was known to Centeno-Delgado.
He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.
