NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man is accused of sexually assaulting two children.
According to police, Pedro Torres, 57, was arrested for two separate sexual assault complaints.
One of the incidents was reported in July 2018 and the second incident stems from several years ago.
The victims were a male and female juvenile.
Torres is charged with sexual assault 1st degree, risk of injury to children, and sexual assaults 4th degree.
He was held on bond and is due in court on Wednesday.
