NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain man is facing charges after his girlfriend’s child was found with severe bruising.
The 18-month-old was brought to the hospital on June 23 for an unrelated condition. That’s when hospital staff noticed bruising on the child’s legs, and more severe bruising on her stomach and back.
It was determined that the child had sustained serious abdominal injuries and a fracture to her hand.
Detectives interviewed 20-year-old Dylan Michael Vitale, the child’s mother’s boyfriend.
Police said he provided information leading investigators to suspect he caused the injuries.
He was charged with cruelty to persons, first-degree assault, and risk of injury to a minor.
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
The child remains in the custody of the Dept. of Children and Families.
(1) comment
This guy is why Connecticut needs to reinstate the death penalty. Sickening.
