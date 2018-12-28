PLAINVILLE (WFSB) - Plainville police arrested a suspect who they said was involved in an armed standoff on Friday afternoon.
Police arrested 44-year-old New Britain resident, Eduardo Rivera and charged him with falsely reporting an incident, interfering with an officer, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Plainville Police Sergeant Mark Connoy told Channel 3 police received a call just after 2 p.m. to their routine line reporting an armed man firing shots at the back door entrance of the Lowe's Home Improvement store located in the CT Commons Plaza on New Britain Avenue.
Upon arrival, police located Rivera, who police said was carrying a handgun behind the Dick's Sporting Goods store near the loading dock.
Plainville police said units evacuated the shopping center on New Britain Ave as they said they negotiated with Rivera until just after 5 p.m. when crews were able to arrest Rivera.
Police said Rivera did not immediately comply with officers.
Rivera suffered minor bumps and bruises as SWAT team members took him into custody, police said.
Officers from several towns including Southington, New Britain and Bristol, as well as the Central Regional ERT Team, the West Hartford ERT Team, and the States Attorney's Office assisted in the response.
Police said they determined the weapon to be an unloaded, plastic BB gun.
Rivera was taken to New Britain General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they were no injuries to personnel or civilians.
