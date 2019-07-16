NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man was arrested for animal cruelty after a dog was found to have multiple injuries.
In April, officers responded to a home on Bassett Street for a verbal domestic dispute. The incident involved Christopher Vantull, the owner of a pit bull named “Socks” and another tenant.
The tenant told police they were upset that Vantull was allowing the dog to urinate and defecate inside the home. No action was taken at the time, but officers did note on scene the dog cowered when Vantull went near it.
A few days later, a New Britain animal control officers followed up on the case and discovered Vantull had relinquished Socks to a rescue group in New Haven.
When the New Britain ACO contacted the group, the ACO was advised Socks was turned over with visible injuries.
The rescue group was concerned for the dog’s well-being and had scheduled an appointment with a veterinarian.
The vet had concluded that Socks had multiple fractures consistent with blunt force trauma.
When questioned, Vantull told the ACO he hit the dog once by accident and another time when he disciplined the dog. The injuries confirmed by two separate vets that they were consistent with abuse.
On July 12, Vantull was arrested for cruelty to animals and was held on a $100,00 bond.
