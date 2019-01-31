NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after allegedly making lewd acts in the city.
Complaints were made to the police department that Elliot Nails, 29, made lewd acts outside a window of a residents where children were inside.
Nails was charged with risk of injury to a child, public indecency, and first-degree stalking.
He was detained on a $350,000 bond and was arraigned in court on Thursday morning.
