NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man was arrested in connection to three separate robberies in the city.
According to police, officers were investigating the robberies that were later linked to the same person.
That suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Larry Lopez.
On Friday, Nov. 2nd, at 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the TD Bank on Main Street for a suspicious person complaint. Bank employees told police a male entered the bank wearing a mask, but immediately left when confronted by bank employees.
At 4:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kentucky Fried Chicken located on West Main Street for the report of an assault. According to police, a malen entered the restaurant, went to the bathroom and through the ceiling made his way to the employee arear.
Police said the male was wearing a mask and attacked two employees with a small sledgehammer. The suspect demanded money, but fled before getting any.
Later, around 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Step up Package store on Oak Street for a reported robbery complaint. The store owner told police that the suspect was wearing a mask, brandishing a chisel and went straight to the cash register.
The suspect fled the liquor store with an unspecified amount of money.
Police quickly determined that the description of the suspect in all three cases was similar.
Lopez was arrested on Friday in connection to all three robberies.
He was charged with criminal attempt to robbery, robbery, larceny and several other charges.
He was held on a $1.1. million dollar bond.
