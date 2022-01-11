VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man was arrested in connection to a December shooting in Vernon, police said.
Police say the shooting happened on December 29 on Village Street.
Nobody was injured in the shooting.
Police say Alexander Hernandez, 21, faces charges of criminal attempt to commit assault first degree, criminal attempt to commit assault second degree with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment first degree, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct.
"Hernandez was turned over from Massachusetts authorities to the Vernon Police Department after waiving extradition," Vernon police said.
Hernandez was held on a $350,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on January 11.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
