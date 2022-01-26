NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Jose Rodriguez-Concepcion was arrested by the New Britain Police Department on January 21 on drug and gun charges.
Police executed a warrant on Rodriguez-Concepcion’s home and found 500 bags of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of cocaine, evidence of packaging illegal drugs for street sales, 55 rounds of ammunition, and two handguns.
One of the handguns was stolen from Massachusetts.
“This investigation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl packaged for street sale as well as two illegal firearms. The New Britain Police Department is committed to getting these illegal drugs and firearms off our city streets,” said Chief Chute.
Police also found $3,576.
Rodriguez-Concepcion was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, operating a drug factory, theft of a firearm, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.
He is being held on a $250,000 bond with his next court date on March 23, 2022.
Anyone with information regarding the sale/use of illicit drugs within the City is continuously encouraged to contact the NBPD by calling (860)-826-3000 or using the Department’s anonymous tip line (860) 826-3199.
