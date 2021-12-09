(WFSB) - A New Britain man is behind bars after police say he was involved in several ATM thefts.
Joanberto Rivera, 22, was arrested by Middletown Police on a thirty-three-count arrest warrant that include charges related to racketeering and larceny.
The arrest was a result of a collaborative effort between Middletown and North Haven Police.
Police say Rivera is one of the leading members of a New Britain-based organization that have been stealing ATMs from local businesses throughout the state.
Rivera is believed to have been involved in three ATM burglaries in North Haven.
A court date for Rivera hasn't been announced yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.