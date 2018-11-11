New Britain man charged with attempted murder

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB)- According to police a man was charged with attempted murder on Saturday following a stabbing in New Britain.
The 22-year-old male victim was immediately transported to the hospital for critical injuries.
The stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Dwight Street.
Police say the incident occurred following an argument.
The suspect, 28-year-old Rashad Williams Candelaria of New Britain, is held on $1 million bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.