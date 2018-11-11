New Britain man charged with attempted murder

Rashad Williams Candeleria, 28, was charged with attempted murder on Saturday in New Britain. (New Britain Police Department) 

 Evan Sobol

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB)- According to police a man was charged with attempted murder on Saturday following a stabbing in New Britain. 

The 22-year-old male victim was immediately transported to the hospital for critical injuries.

The stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Dwight Street. 

Police say the incident occurred following an argument.

The suspect, 28-year-old Rashad Williams Candelaria of New Britain, is held on $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

