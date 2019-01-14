NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A New Britain man is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl.
Police said they arrested 26-year-old Javier Medina on Sunday.
According to police, he touched the girl on three separate occasions.
The victim is known to Medina.
Medina was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a child and three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
