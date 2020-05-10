NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police made one arrest and seized copious amounts of fentanyl following an extensive investigation into drug activity in the city of New Britain.
According to New Britain Police officials, authorities were able to arrest 36-year-old New Britain resident Dennis Rodriguez as a result of the investigation.
Police seized 1.5 kilos of fentanyl, 13,240 bags of packaged fentanyl, $14,607 in cash, and a .380 caliber Hi Point handgun.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Possession of narcotics
- Possession of narcotics with the intent to sell
- Operating a drug factory
Rodriguez was expected to be arraigned on Friday.
Further details regarding Rodriguez's arrest have not been made available.
