NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain man is facing sex assault charges after police said he allegedly harbored a 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing.
The girl was reported missing in October and was found several days later at 21-year-old Carlos Emanuel Padilla’s house. He was arrested on sight for that incident.
Police later discovered that the girl and Padilla were engaged in a sexual relationship for several months prior to her going missing.
He is currently incarcerated but is now charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.
