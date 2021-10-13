MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man is facing charges after being found with drugs during a traffic stop.
On Monday, Middletown stopped Dwight Brown, 32, on Bretton Road in the area of Jacobs Terrace. While on scene, probable cause developed so officers searched his car.
Police found approximately 83.62 grams of cocaine, multiple cell phones, and $8,400 in cash.
Brown was charged with driving an unregistered car, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of a controlled substance, and intent to sell.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in court yesterday.
