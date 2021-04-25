BERLIN (WFSB) - A New Britain man was killed Saturday when the vehicle he was operating struck a metal guiderail along the roadway,.
State Police said 41-year-old Ahmed Durrant was killed after he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road and into the guiderail.
The accident occurred in the areas of exit 23 on the southbound side of the roadway.
The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.