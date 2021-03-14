NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Mayor Erin Stewart still has her sights set on the city of New Britain.
Her office announced Sunday evening that she will be focusing on her reelection campaign and not toss her hat into the 2022 race for governor.
“In my heart I know that my passion for public service and love of Connecticut will lead me to set my sights on higher office in the future, but now is not that time. Right now, my focus will continue to be on my family and my City. For those reasons, the best reasons, I will not be a candidate for Governor in 2022," Stewart said in a statement.
Stewart, a Republican, announced back in November that she will seek her fifth term as New Britain's mayor.
