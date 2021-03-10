NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The New Britain mayor highlighted the city’s coronavirus response efforts during her annual State of the City address on Wednesday night.
Mayor Erin Stewart touched on economic recovery, development projects, and what the future holds.
“This past year has brought pain and struggles for many. We knew of someone who suffered, we knew of someone who lost a job. Navigating our way through a worldwide pandemic has not been easy, but as the same time, it has fortified the character of our great city,” Stewart said.
Stewart also stated that among her top priorities was keeping racial equity and building a workforce that reflects the city’s residents.
