NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The residents of New Britain could see their taxes being lowered.
The mayor is proposing that for the city’s 2021 budget.
If you live in New Britain, for the average family of four, they’ll save hundreds of dollars a year. For many who live in the city, that’s a few trips to the grocery story.
Mayor Erin Stewart is looking to cut taxes and add more money into resident’s pockets.
“If she does reduce taxes, it would be helpful for people to put the money back into their homes and would be helpful for the whole town,” said Edward Basigalup.
The mayor’s budget proposal includes a 2 percent reduction on personal property, real estate, and motor vehicle taxes. She believes they can sustain this reduction for almost three years.
“I felt that at this point in time, there was no better time than to try to give some relief, even if it’s small,” Mayor Erin Stewart said.
So, how much would the city’s taxpayers save? For a family of four, they’ll save about $350 a year.
“Every dollar adds up for people in a community, especially for New Britain who are working and living paycheck to paycheck, and working hard to make ends meet,” Stewart said.
There are other highlights. The mayor wants to add another $500,000 to the Education Savings Account, which was created a few years ago.
The account already has $500,000 in it that hasn’t been touched. If the proposal passed, $1 million would sit in the account.
The school district can access it at any time.
“They can use it for anything educational related, whether it’s to hire a new teacher, paraprofessional, or fix a leaky roof in a school building,” Stewart said.
Stewart is continuing to fight blight, putting $1 million into an anti-blight account. The first property to get taken care of is the old Saint Thomas Aquinas High School. The city-owned property has been vacant for more than 20 years.
When the mayor took office 8 years ago, the city was facing a $30 million deficit. Now, it’s looking at an excess of $22 million in their reserves.
“It’s not easy. It comes with a lot of sacrifices, a lot of changes in the way we do things in City Hall. This has happened over many years though,” Stewart said.
The last time the city lowered taxes was 15 years ago when Stewart’s father was in office.
Stewart will present the proposed budget to the Common Council. The public will be able to voice their opinions at a public hearing on April 22 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.