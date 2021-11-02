NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The New Britain race for mayor is being called a hot race to watch.
Mayor Erin Stewart is trying to win another term, but two others are vying for the spot.
The Republican mayor has been in office since 2013. At just 26 years old, she was the youngest mayor in New Britain’s history.
On Tuesday, she headed to the polls with her daughter.
“I worked hard knowing we were able to lower taxes, our economic development is sky high. We are in a renaissance, that is for sure, and I want to continue doing that work,” Stewart said.
That decrease in taxes was approved this summer.
The tax rate was lowered by 2 percent on personal property, real estate and motor vehicles.
There are two others on the ballot, including Alfred Mayo, who has been a New Britain resident for 36 years. He’s also accused of assaulting Stewart in 2015.
This also isn’t his first time running for mayor.
Another challenger is Democrat Bobby Sanchez, who has been a state lawmaker for the past 10 years.
“We all know that local municipal always has the lowest turnout, if there’s a good time, we will do very well,” Sanchez said.
“The good lord never tells you to quit, and you look ahead and you hope for the best,” Mayo said.
The other candidates said more funding needs to go to education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.