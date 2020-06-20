NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - It's going to get a little bit cooler for New Britain residents this Summer.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that the A.W. Stanley and Willow Brook pools will reopen on Saturday, June 27, but with strict guidelines.
All patrons are required to wear bathing suits and face masks prior to entering the pool deck.
Face coverings must be worn at all times unless you are in the water or within your designated spot.
Patrons are encouraged to shower before visiting the city pools.
Only four people are allowed per swim spot, with each spot twelve feet in diameter, and patrons can reserve up to two spots per time slot.
A total of fifty of people will be allowed into the facility per time slot, which is adhering to Gov. Lamont's guidelines.
Patrons must also preregister for a specific time slot and designated swim spot.
Each swim spot costs $5.
Reservations must be made online or by contacting the New Britain Parks and Recreation office at 860-826-3360 during normal office hours, which are from Monday through Friday between 8:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Patrons can also reserve a spot in person at the recreation office located at 27 West Main Street, room 302.
Preregistration services are accepted no more than seven days prior to your visit and patrons must be 15 years or older to reserve a time slot.
You can also call the Parks and Recreation office during office hours or leave a message on the Parks and Recreation hotline during non-office hours to cancel your time slot.
No refunds will be issued.
However, a credit will be applied for a future time slot.
Swim sessions will be broken up into two hour time slots:
- Mon-Tues: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m; 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Wed: 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.
- Sat-Sun: 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.; 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
For additional information on the 2020 pool season, you can call the Parks and Recreation office at 860-826-3360 or click or tap here for more information.
