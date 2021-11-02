NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – It looks like New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has secured her seat.
Preliminary results are showing Stewart has received 5,318 votes, while her Democratic challenger State Rep. Bobby Sanchez received 3,161 votes.
On Tuesday night, she thanked her supporters saying she's ready for two more years.
The Republican mayor has been in office since 2013. At just 26 years old, she was the youngest mayor in New Britain’s history.
On Tuesday, she headed to the polls with her daughter.
“I worked hard knowing we were able to lower taxes, our economic development is sky high. We are in a renaissance, that is for sure, and I want to continue doing that work,” Stewart said.
That decrease in taxes was approved this summer.
The tax rate was lowered by 2 percent on personal property, real estate and motor vehicles.
There were two others on the ballot, including Alfred Mayo, who has been a New Britain resident for 36 years. He’s also accused of assaulting Stewart in 2015.
This also wasn't his first time running for mayor.
Sanchez has been a state lawmaker for the past 10 years.
“We all know that local municipal always has the lowest turnout, if there’s a good time, we will do very well,” Sanchez said.
“The good lord never tells you to quit, and you look ahead and you hope for the best,” Mayo said.
The other candidates said more funding needs to go to education.
See more election results by clicking here.
