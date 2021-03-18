NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart’s ‘State of the City’ address is causing a stir among educators.
Stewart said she’s not giving the district any more money, but educators say the lack of it is only hurting students and teachers.
“I was shocked to hear in the ‘State of the City’ address, that there will be no additional funding for NBPS. This will be the fifth year in a row that the city has short changed education,” said State. Rep. Bobby Sanchez.
When it comes to school testing and performance, New Britain is dead last in the state, ranking 166 out of 166.
In the mayor's address, she said she will provide little or no new money for education.
“I am committed to maintaining and funding the educational savings account we created last year as a viable alternative option for increased education funding. But what I will not do is blindly throw tax dollars into a massive bureaucracy that is failing our students,” Stewart said.
In a document obtained by WFSB, the Board of Education is asking the city for a little more than $2 million.
In the document they said, "Over the past year, we have radically changed education in New Britain, creating opportunities for in-person, remote, and hybrid experiences for students and allowing families flexibility based on their personal preferences."
The mayor said the Consolidated School District of New Britain already receives $126 million of taxpayer dollars.
The district said they actually get less than half that, and that the rest is a grant.
However, the mayor said under the Cares Act, signed by former President Donald Trump, the district received $23 million, and soon they’ll get a little more than $55 million under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act.
The document obtained by WFSB shows the superintendent and local union leaders sent a letter to employees in response to the mayor’s address, saying “we are not failing students. We are not a failing district but rather a district that has been consistently failed by lack of equitable funding."
The district said they have used additional dollars to hire more teachers and staff.
In response to Thursday’s press conference, Mayor Stewart said "I am happy to see that my State of the City address has spurred a community discussion about the shortfalls within the Consolidated School District. Since then, I have received numerous messages from students, parents and teachers offering their support and suggestions as to how we can better improve the quality of public education in the City. I look forward integrating this positive feedback into any future conversations with the Board of Education and the school district administration. New Britain's children deserve better!"
