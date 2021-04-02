NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain McDonald’s caught fire on Friday morning.
The fire happened as crews were working to demolish the building.
The McDonald’s is located on Hartford Road, not far from the West Farms Mall.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is monitoring the water at various sites to make sure that there aren’t any contaminants.
As of Friday morning, officials said there are no health hazards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.